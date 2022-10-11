MKUH Annual Report and Accounts 2021/22 published

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2021/22.

At the end of each financial year, the Trust produces an Annual Report covering a 12-month period which includes financial information plus a summary of our achievements from April one year to March the next.

The report, which covers the period between April 2021 and March 2022, also outlines our ongoing and planned developments and objectives for the year ahead. You can access the Annual Report for 2021/22 here.

The MKUH Quality Report for 2021/22 is also available here.