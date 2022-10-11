Mon 31 Oct is the deadline for Dorset Council secondary or upper school applications

Is your child due to start Secondary or Upper school in September 2023?

Parents/carers will need to apply by Mon 31 October 2022 for the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school. This applies to all children moving from primary to secondary school, or middle to upper school in September 2023.

Finding the right school place for your child is important for any parent/carer. The admissions pages will provide you with all the information you need to apply, and you can also check out our parents’ guide for information about the different types of schools and the way to apply to each one.

Cllr Andrew Parry, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Children, Education and Early Help said;

“Parents or carers should get their child’s application in as soon as possible to give themselves the best chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools. Applications received after the 31 October deadline will be marked as late and will not be considered until March. Please don’t risk disappointment by leaving it too late.

“This academic year more than 97 per cent of pupils secured their first secondary school preference in Dorset, higher than many other parts of the country. However, if an application is not made on time, families may find it harder to get their child into their preferred school.”

School application deadlines:

If your child is due to start secondary or upper school in September 2023, you should apply now to avoid disappointment. Parents/Carers must apply by 31 October 2022.

If you’re not able to apply online you can download a word document from the admissions pages or contact the School Admissions Team on 01305 221060, or email:admissions@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk

To find out more or apply now, visit: Dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/school-admissions