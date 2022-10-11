Official opening of new Summerhill cycle track

A day of fun activities is to be held to mark the official launch of the new cycle track at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool.

The launch event on Saturday (October 15th) will begin at 9.45am, with the official opening taking place from 10am-10.30am.

Cyclist Harry Tanfield from Great Ayton who rides for British team Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, will be a special guest.

Following the launch, the following activities are planned:

Just ride/learn to ride on the track with Manilla Cycling Club 10.30am-11.15am. Book online at https://goteamup.com/p/4111282-manilla-cycling/ and use the code “SUMMERHILL” for free access if this is your first session.

BMX demonstrations and taster session on the BMX track, with North East BMX Club, 10.30am-12pm.

Cycle Clinic inside the visitors centre, 10.30am-12pm.

Physical activity sessions on the grassed area beside the visitors centre, 11am-1pm.

Go Ride Racing and Skills TT on the track, with Manilla Cycling Club, 11.30am-1pm. Book online at https://goteamup.com/p/4111282-manilla-cycling/

Various activities in the visitors centre, including a bouncy castle and disco, 12pm-3pm.

Inclusive recreational cycling opportunities with access to bikes on the track, 1pm-3pm.

Car parking at Summerhill will be limited, although additional parking will be available nearby, including at Catcote Academy and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College. A full parking plan and other information is available at www.activehartlepool.co.uk/summerhill-cycle-track

Daniel Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “The cycling track looks great and is a fantastic asset to have in the town. We hope people will come along and join us for what promises to be a great day.”

The 750m track – made possible by funding from Sport England and Hartlepool Borough Council – has been built to provide accessible, traffic-free community cycling facilities and opportunities for people of all ages and cycling abilities.

It is fenced and floodlit and built on gently sloping terrain, and incorporates varying elevations and degrees of cornering difficulty.

Money has also been secured for a separate children’s learn-to-ride area next to Summerhill Visitor Centre.