Statement: BBC Panorama – Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Finding out that a loved one has cancer is always a distressing experience, and we have worked hard to support Mr and Mrs Bourn and their son Robert throughout his treatment with us. We are pleased that he has had a good outcome from that treatment.

This was a very difficult case in which both clinicians and family members had significant concerns about the implications of chemotherapy for Robert.

We fully accept that we should have arranged a best interests meeting earlier in his care planning, using the framework set out in the Mental Capacity Act. This was not done sufficiently promptly, and we have made changes to our practice to correct this.

As soon as Mrs Bourn raised a concern about the proposed treatment we held a best interests meeting, and referred the matter to the Court of Protection so that Robert could benefit from independent decision making in relation to his care. The Court of Protection subsequently agreed in full to the treatment plan put together by the clinical team at the trust and Robert received successful treatment here.

We work very hard to support people with learning disabilities to have a positive experience of care and to improve health outcomes for them. When things go wrong, we try to be open and honest, and to take action to put things right.

