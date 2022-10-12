Barnsley Council employees celebrate 25 years of loyal service

Last week, we were honoured to host our Long Service Award celebration in recognition of colleagues who have reached 25 years of service with Barnsley Council. A total of 37 colleagues reached the 25 milestone this year, clocking up an incredible 925 years.

Recipients enjoyed afternoon tea in the town hall reception rooms before receiving personal thanks from the Leader of Barnsley Council, the Chief Executive and the Mayor of Barnsley. Colleagues were recognised for their dedication, commitment and contribution over the last 25 years in creating the borough of possibilities we see today.

Each recipient was then presented with a certificate and token of appreciation from a Senior Management Team member from their service area. During the ceremony, the group enjoyed listening to music from the charts back in 1996-97 when they joined the council. They also enjoyed reminiscing about life back then – when the Spice Girls first hit the charts, we had massive mobile phones more like bricks and we printed and photocopied everything.

One of our 25 year service award winners, Matt Mitchell, Events and Logistics Manager, said: “I still find it hard to believe I’ve worked for the council for a quarter of a century. It’s been quite a journey, having started as a youth trainee and worked my way up to where I am today. During this time, I have been fortunate to work with a host of great colleagues and feel privileged to have been involved in the delivery of so many impactful and historical projects in communities across our borough.

“It was lovely to share celebrating this 25 year milestone with so many other colleagues who began their journey at the same time as me. To be recognised and valued for our work and commitment over the years was very much appreciated and sums up what a great place Barnsley and the council is to work.”

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “It has been a wonderful afternoon of celebration in recognition of our dedicated colleagues reaching this tremendous milestone.

“We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to hold these awards, as it highlights that we’re an organisation where our employees and colleagues choose to stay. So much has changed during their 25 years of service, with the borough and organisation almost unrecognisable to what it was all those years ago.

“Whether recipients have been in the same role for the last 25 years, or have moved around, they’ve all played an invaluable role in driving forward our ambitions for the borough and getting to where we are today.”

Sarah Norman, Chief Executive of Barnsley Council, said: “I was so honoured to attend the awards to meet and personally thank our colleagues who have spent the last 25 years serving our borough.

“It is known that the most important resource in any organisation is its employees, and the awards are evidence of this. We value all our employees, and events like this enable us to give back a small token of our appreciation.”

“So, to all our recipients, please accept our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the last 25 years and here’s to the next 25.”