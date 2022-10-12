Bradford College Wins £1.29m Funding for New T Level Course Delivery

The Department for Education has awarded £1.29 million of capital funding to Bradford College in support of new T Level routes launching in September 2023.

Bradford College will use the grant to create world-class teaching facilities for new Digital, Education & Childcare, and Health & Science T Level curriculum.

The news comes as the country marks the first National T Levels Week (Monday 10 – Friday 14 October 2022) – a celebration of the many T Level subjects available and showcase of the successful training programme.

This fourth wave of government funding gives a capital investment of £74 million to support 86 T Level projects across the country. This is part of a rollout of new T Level qualifications which combine classroom learning with on-the-job experience and are broadly equivalent to three A Levels.

The T Level Capital Fund (TLCF) Building and Facilities Improvement Grant (BFIG) offers awards to eligible further education providers for specialist T Level equipment and building improvements. Bradford College will use the investment to remodel parts of the existing David Hockney and ATC buildings on the main Great Horton Road Campus.

The renovation project will convert around 700m2 of existing general teaching space into a suite of specialist T Level facilities at Bradford College. This initiative will result in five new digital suites, a flexible collaborative teaching and learning zone, a large science laboratory, a clinical ward training facility, a realistic training nursery, and technology-enriched learning spaces.



The project team includes Turner & Townsend (Cost and Project Manage), Bond Bryan (Architect), Couch Perry Wilkes (Building Services), and Adept (Structural & Civil Engineers). The team previously designed and delivered the Bradford College David Hockney Building and ATC buildings and have in-depth knowledge of curriculum requirements.

Chris Webb, CEO of Bradford College, said:

“I am delighted that the College has been awarded significant funds to develop our Digital, Education & Childcare, and Health & Science T Level curriculum ready for delivery from September 2023. The College is working closely with employer partners to ensure our T Level students gain the skills needed by the economy. These innovative new learning environments are a crucial component in making this happen and enhance our outstanding existing facilities.”

Asa Gordon, Vice Principal Curriculum at Bradford College, added:

“T Levels represent a new opportunity for students to study a technical qualification alongside an enhanced work experience placement. The College has worked with employers to ensure the enhanced facilities reflect real work-life environments whilst also ensuring the facilities are appealing to students and support the pedagogy to allow students to achieve and progress.

“Bradford College is implementing its curriculum strategy to ensure our offer meets the needs of students, the community, and our employers. These T Levels represent the start of a wider Level 3 curriculum offer that will be implemented over the next three academic years.”

Starting September 2022, Bradford College began offering Level 2 students Fast Track to T Level courses as a progression route to the T Level programme starting the following academic year. Fast Track courses are available in Health Care, Construction, Engineering, Education and Childcare and Digital Production and Design.

The capital work will start on site next year, ready for completion by August 2023.

Find out about T Levels and other vocational and academic training at the Bradford College Level 3 Open Evening on 18 October, 5-7pm, at the Bradford College Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) on Great Horton Road.

