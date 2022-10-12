Celebrity chef Angela Hartnett joins students for grand reopening of Rouge Restaurant

Isaac was one of the Front of House students working with Angela at the event to deliver excellent service. He said: “I am really enjoying my time at the college. To meet real celebrity chefs was great and I think I will remember that for years to come.

“I love working at Rouge, it is like one big family where everyone helps each other. They are so supportive and nothing is too much trouble. I sometimes post pictures of my food and recently had over 1k likes for one picture of a steak sandwich!”

The event was also attended by the Mayor of Redbridge, along with Claire Symonds – CEO to Redbridge Council, local councillors, business leaders, school heads, and the Association of Colleges Area Director and National Employment Lead, Mary Vine Morris.

Narzny Khan, Principal of NCC Redbridge and Epping Forest campuses, said: “Places like Rouge are so important for students to be able to learn in a commercial environment. We are so lucky and thankful to have the continued support of our regular customers and the local community who visit us for lunch and dinner. Their support and custom are essential to the success of this enterprise.

“Rouge provides our students with real-industry experience, where they can practise their craft and develop their professional skills. Not only does it nurture their aspirations, but also ensures that our students hit the ground running when they progress into employment. There are so many opportunities within the hospitality sector now that the sky is the limit for our young people!”

There are plenty more events planned for Rouge, which has an AA College Rosette award for food and service. Students will have the opportunity to work alongside ‘The Spanish Chef’ Omar Allibhoy, founder of Tapas Revolution, as well as Masterchef: The Professionals alumni, Ian Samuels and Victor Okunowo.

Further information:

Rouge is open for lunch from Monday to Friday and dinner on Thursdays

Thursday evenings are student takeover nights. Each week has a different theme and a specially curated fine-dining menu with dishes from across the globe

Rouge is currently taking bookings for a Christmas evening meal served every Thursday throughout December. The 70-seat restaurant is available for group bookings and private hire by request

To book your table please contact:

020 8548 7441 or rouge@ncclondon.ac.uk