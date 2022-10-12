Doggy Christmas Market is a festive treat for our four-legged friends

The run-up to the festive season isn’t just for families – our four-legged friends can now share the excitement of Christmas with their very own doggy market.

It takes place on Saturday, December 10, at the Matford Centre in Exeter.

Whether it’s that must-have collar and lead, the most comfortable bed ever or the very latest in entertaining toys, there will be a huge range of stalls at the event.

They will be selling everything from accessories to food to keep dogs happy – there’s even a special doggy café where pets and owners can both enjoy refreshments.

There will be some Christmas doggy activities to engage in, including snowball run, doggy party games and a festive dog show in aid of Refuge4Pets.

There will even be a Santa Paws Christmas Grotto, where owners can book a slot in advance and take home a festive picture of their pooch.

Adult entry is £5 plus 98p booking fee, which includes two tokens for festive activities or £3.50 plus booking fee without tokens. Under 16s can enter for free, and carers go free with a disabled person.

Tickets purchased on gate include no activity tokens.

Santa Paws Grotto Tickets must be booked online due to limited numbers. It costs £15, plus booking fee, and includes a photo to use on social media (further photos can be purchased at an extra cost), entry to the market for one person, two festive activity tokens and a present.

There is free onsite parking.

More details and booking information is available on Eventbrite

For trader enquiries email jo@adoggydayout.co.uk