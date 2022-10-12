Dorset Council’s Customer Access Point in Bridport is moving
People in Bridport who have urgent or essential face to face enquiries for Dorset Council will have a change of location from the end of October.
Currently our Customer Access Point in Bridport is at Mountfield in Rax Lane. From the 31 October this will move to Bridport Library in South Street.
The opening times will be:
Monday: 10am to 5pm
Tuesday: 9:30am to 12:30pm
Wednesday: 9:30am to 5pm
Friday: 9:30am to 5pm
Closed on Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays
Our customer services can also be contacted by phone on 01305 221000 or go online