GET YOUR COVID-19 and FLU JABS

Winter is coming, so make sure that you take both COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.

This is particularly important, if you are vulnerable.  

Getting both vaccines is important because:

  • more people are likely to get flu this winter
  • you’re more likely to be seriously ill if you get flu and COVID-19 at the same time

To see who is eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, click here.

To see who is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster, click here.

Flu vaccine – where to get it:

Where: your GP surgery or pharmacies, if you are aged 18+ (contact them to book); GP surgery or school, if you are a child; some maternity services, if you are a pregnant woman.

You can use this NHS tool to find a pharmacy offering flu jabs.

COVID-19 autumn booster – where to get it:

For a list of locations where you can get autumn COVID-19 boosters, go here.

You can also walk into one of our pop up clinics (no pre-booking required):

Where: Merton Civic Centre, London Road, Morden SM4 5DX

Date:     Wednesday 12th October 2022

Wednesday  19th October 2022

Wednesday  26th October 2022

Time:     11am – 5pm

Where: New Horizon Centre, Pollards Hill, CR4 1LT

Date:     Friday  14th October 2022

Time:     8.30 – 11am

If you are eligible for either flu or COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to wait till you are contacted to get vaccinated.

