GET YOUR COVID-19 and FLU JABS
Winter is coming, so make sure that you take both COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.
This is particularly important, if you are vulnerable.
Getting both vaccines is important because:
- more people are likely to get flu this winter
- you’re more likely to be seriously ill if you get flu and COVID-19 at the same time
To see who is eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, click here.
To see who is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster, click here.
Flu vaccine – where to get it:
Where: your GP surgery or pharmacies, if you are aged 18+ (contact them to book); GP surgery or school, if you are a child; some maternity services, if you are a pregnant woman.
You can use this NHS tool to find a pharmacy offering flu jabs.
COVID-19 autumn booster – where to get it:
For a list of locations where you can get autumn COVID-19 boosters, go here.
You can also walk into one of our pop up clinics (no pre-booking required):
Where: Merton Civic Centre, London Road, Morden SM4 5DX
Date: Wednesday 12th October 2022
Wednesday 19th October 2022
Wednesday 26th October 2022
Time: 11am – 5pm
Where: New Horizon Centre, Pollards Hill, CR4 1LT
Date: Friday 14th October 2022
Time: 8.30 – 11am
If you are eligible for either flu or COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to wait till you are contacted to get vaccinated.