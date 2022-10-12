GET YOUR COVID-19 and FLU JABS

Winter is coming, so make sure that you take both COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.

This is particularly important, if you are vulnerable.

Getting both vaccines is important because:

more people are likely to get flu this winter

you’re more likely to be seriously ill if you get flu and COVID-19 at the same time

To see who is eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, click here.

To see who is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster, click here.

Flu vaccine – where to get it:

Where: your GP surgery or pharmacies, if you are aged 18+ (contact them to book); GP surgery or school, if you are a child; some maternity services, if you are a pregnant woman.

You can use this NHS tool to find a pharmacy offering flu jabs.

COVID-19 autumn booster – where to get it:

For a list of locations where you can get autumn COVID-19 boosters, go here.

You can also walk into one of our pop up clinics (no pre-booking required):

Where: Merton Civic Centre, London Road, Morden SM4 5DX

Date: Wednesday 12th October 2022

Wednesday 19th October 2022

Wednesday 26th October 2022

Time: 11am – 5pm

Where: New Horizon Centre, Pollards Hill, CR4 1LT

Date: Friday 14th October 2022

Time: 8.30 – 11am

If you are eligible for either flu or COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to wait till you are contacted to get vaccinated.