Hate crime reporting appeal | Hartlepool Borough Council

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team is urging victims of hate crime to come forward and report incidents.

It has issued the appeal to coincide with National Hate Crime Awareness Week which this year is running from October 8th-15th.

The team which was set up to provide a co-ordinated response to crime and anti-social behaviour problems, comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, all based together at Hartlepool Police Station.

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “Hate crime has no place in Hartlepool and we are not prepared to tolerate it in any of its forms.

“It is important that people inform the Community Safety Team of issues as and when they occur so that timely action can be taken.”

Hate crime is any criminal offence perceived by the victim or anyone other person to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice based on someone’s race/ethnicity/nationality, gender, gender identity, alternative sub-culture, religion/faith/belief, sexual orientation, or disability.

It can be reported in a number of ways:

At any one of a network of thirrd party reporting centres which exist around the Borough of Hartlepool. Details of their locations are available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/third-party-reporting-centres