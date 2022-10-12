Here’s What Point Blank LA’s New Studios Look Like: PBLA Studio Tour

Point Blank Los Angeles launched our Miracle Mile campus at 1035 S. La Brea Avenue in April. We first announced the grand opening here, and now you can see our new studios for yourself below.

Here at Point Blank LA, our dedicated student workstations feature Apple iMac M1 computers outfitted with a range of hardware and software, including Ableton Live 11 Suite, Logic Pro X, Avid Pro Tools, Roland Cloud, Roland TR-6S, Ableton Push 2, Novation Launchpad and Launchkey, Focusrite Scarlett interfaces, Native Instruments Komplete 14 sound libraries, Audio-Technica headphones, and so much more.

Our Audio Engineering Studio boasts a brand-new SSL Origin 32-channel mixing console patched to a live tracking room with drums and full band setup, while our state-of-the-art Pioneer DJ-sponsored DJ Studio features the latest and greatest Pioneer DJ gear including the CDJ-3000, DJM-V10, CDJ-2000NXS2, DJM-900NXS2, XDJ-XZ, RMX-1000, and more.

Follow on below to see our PBLA photo tour and enroll in one of our line of LA-based courses here.



Studio 1 – DJ



Studio 2 – Engineering



Live Room



Studio 3 – Vocal Performance

Studio 4 – Production



Project Studio 1 and 2



The Hub





The Hub



Project Studio 3



Project Studio 4

Point Blank Los Angeles





If you’re interested in taking one of our Point Blank LA courses, get a private tour of Point Blank LA for yourself! Call (323) 594-8740 or Contact Us to schedule your in-person or virtual tour now.

