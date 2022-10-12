Imperial ranked 3rd in UK and rises to 10th in world by Times Higher Education | Imperial News













Imperial has been ranked 3rd in the UK and has risen to 10th in the world in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The College has risen two places from 12th in the world in last year’s rankings and is again recognised as London’s top university.

“The result follows a string of recent successes, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our phenomenal staff and students.” Hugh Brady President of Imperial College London

President Hugh Brady said: “Imperial now ranks third in the UK and in the top ten worldwide, underlining our global reputation for excellence and impact. The result follows a string of recent successes, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our phenomenal staff and students.

“As one of the world’s greatest universities we push the frontiers of research and education and deliver benefits to society here in London, across the UK and across the globe. Our community made a critical impact during the pandemic and continues to make vital contributions to solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. Our work has never mattered more, and these results show that.”

Last night President Brady addressed Imperial’s community in his first address as the College’s new leader.

Recent successes

This follows a series of achievements for the College over the past couple of years, including its best-ever results in the UK’s Research Excellence Framework (REF) and a Queen’s Anniversary Prize in recognition of pioneering work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imperial was recently named University of the Year 2023 by the Guardian, and was named University of the Year for Graduate Employment in The Times’ Good University Guide 2023. In July, the College recorded student satisfaction of 82% in the National Student Survey (NSS), putting Imperial first among fellow London Russell Group universities and second place among all Russell Group institutions.

Last year Imperial was named University of the Year 2022 by the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide and University of the Year for Student Experience 2022 by the Good University Guide, following last year’s highest ever student satisfaction scores in the National Student Survey.