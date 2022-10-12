Lincoln Cathedral chapel dedicated to the emergency services and NHS

This unique space is one of a kind and offers a place where family and friends can gather, reflect and pause with quiet contemplation on the lives of those who have served with Ambulance, Police, Fire and Rescue, and the National Health Service.

The chapel itself includes four commissioned gilded panels by the Cathedral Illuminator displaying each service’s crest, which are placed in the four arches of the chapel, and a beautiful hand embroidered altar cloth by the Cathedral Embroiders’ Guild. A book of remembrance has also been hand crafted to reflect the sacrifice made by members of the four services.

To mark the occasion to dedicate the chapel, representatives from each of the services, as well as other invited guests, attended the service at Lincoln Cathedral today.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “It is a great privilege to have the chapel dedicated for Emergency Service personnel who have given their lives to service. We are especially grateful to Lincoln Cathedral for setting this space aside within such a majestic and beautiful building. For the families and friends who have lost someone, it will mean a lot to be able to attend the chapel for those moments of quiet pause and reflection. It is a fitting tribute and an honour to be here with all our colleagues and friends across the emergency services.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “It is an honour to attend this dedication service and to remember those members of the NHS, the Police service and the Fire and Rescue Service, who have served and who have sadly passed away. We cannot thank the Cathedral enough for their continuous support to the emergency services and the people of Lincolnshire. To have such a special space in this magnificent building will not only provide comfort to the friends and families of those colleagues we have lost, but it will also give them and those still serving in our emergency services and the NHS somewhere they can go for reflection. It really is a privilege to be here with so many colleagues from our emergency services and from the Cathedral.”

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “Having a place specifically to remember all those who made the safety of others their priority is a wonderful thing for our county. The chapel and dedication remind us of the bravery of firefighters serving in their communities and will become a focal point for reflection going forward.”