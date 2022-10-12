New exhibition at The Novium Museum uses ‘The Art of Chichester’ to bring new communities together: Chichester District Council

Young Artists: A Creative Response to The Art of Chichester showcases artwork created by 150 young people during a series of free creative workshops run by Article 12 Arts at The Novium Museum over the school summer holidays.

Article 12 Arts welcomed 150 young people whose families have been in Chichester for many years, as well as those who recently arrived in the district. They encouraged young people of diverse abilities and backgrounds – including from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Eritrea and the UK – to all work together to collectively discover a new creative voice as they represent our new community.

The young artists, aged from 7 – 25 years old, took inspiration from the museum’s headline exhibition The Art of Chichester: 60 Years of Creativity, which tells the story of how the arts have put Chichester and surrounding areas the map.

Local professional practising artists worked with the young people using mixed media, installation, sculpture and storytelling to express themselves and their creativity to share their visions and ideas. The young participants, who included asylum seekers supported by Sanctuary in Chichester, were introduced to the themes of the exhibition, and invited to explore their own responses to identity and place through the different artistic mediums. The resulting artwork forms the colourful exhibition, exploring what could be the ‘Art of Chichester’ tomorrow.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services at Chichester District Council said: “Young Artists is a brilliant example of what can be created when young people of different ages, abilities and backgrounds come together to work as one community. Their exhibition at The Novium Museum is an inspiring display of artwork. The young people involved should be very proud of what they have achieved. I encourage everyone to come along and support this wonderful community exhibition.”

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, Co-Founder of Article 12 Arts said: ‘The transformative benefit of the creative arts is no longer just a buzz word but has been well documented for its impact. It has been an immensely rewarding experience to witness so many young people flourish through this opportunity.’

‘I’d like to say a very big thank you to all of the wonderful young artists who created such beautiful work, and a special thank you to the teams at THINK 18, PACSO, The Sanctuary, Bourne Community College and WSCC Fostering for introducing us to so many exceptional young people.’

The project was made possible thanks to an Arts Council England Project Grant and generously supported by Chichester Arts Society Evening. The funding from Arts Council England has also enabled a series of free creative family days running at









The Novium Museum





These family days encourage family groups of all ages to explore their creative sides by taking part in a series of craft activities from still life drawing and creative writing, to origami and flower crowns. The Art of Chichester Family Days will run on Saturdays 15 and 29 October, and 12 and 26 November. Admission is free.

‘Young Artists: A Creative Response to the Art of Chichester’ is open to the public from Saturday, 8 October 2022 – Saturday, 18 February 2023. Admission is free, with donations gratefully received.

Date of Release: 11 October 2022

Reference: 4162