Our patient pledge – Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust

Coming into hospital can be an anxious time for our patients, their families and carers. As a Trust, our mission is to put our patients first and to support our staff to feel proud and fulfilled in delivering the best care for our community.

There are things that we can all do for ourselves and to help one another to ensure our hospitals work effectively during these challenging times. Our teams are committed to providing the best possible patient journey and our Patient Pledge describes what can be expected from us at MTW and what our staff ask from you, our patients.

Our commitments include:

Giving you the best possible care that we can

Treating you with respect and sensitivity

To ensure you are not kept in hospital any longer than necessary we will start planning for your discharge when you are admitted

We will explain your care options, any risks involved and listen to your concerns

What we ask of you, your friends and family:

Treat our staff and each other with respect

Take part in decision making about your care.

Help us plan for your discharge, knowing that hospital may not be the best place for you while you’re recovering.

Take responsibility for your own health if you are able to, including participating in therapies that might form part of your recovery, with the support of your friends and family.

Discuss any concerns with us and ensure that your next of kin are contactable.

Speaking about the Pledge, Chief Nurse, Jo Haworth, said: “launching our Patient Pledge has been a chance to reflect on the many ways in which we already work in partnership with our patients and their families to deliver outstanding care”.

“We know there is more we can do, together, to improve outcomes for our patients. The Patient Pledge is an important way we can all support each other to get the best possible outcomes for our patients and help get you home as early as possible.”