Team BTC Weekly Roundup – Bridgwater & Taunton College

Men’s Rugby

Team BTC 47 – SGS 14

Team BTC Rugby achieved a well-deserved away victory against a hardworking and talented SGS side. From the off Team BTC showed the intent to attack with width and tempo, and despite occasionally being hampered by a lack of handling and breakdown accuracy, were able to score 7 tries.

Tries scored by captain Dan Butt, Jackson Hurley, Ruben Lloyd (2), Alfie Hodge, Alex McKay and George Francis, with Alfie Hodge adding 6 conversions.

Women’s Football

Team BTC 2 – 1 Millfield

36 min Goal! A corner from the left-hand side was not dealt with by the Millfield keeper, and the shot was deflected in, there was a little confusion whether it crossed the line.

37 min straight after their goal, Team BTC had the chance to get another, a cross shot from the left-hand side hits the post and a Bridgwater attacker tries to get the rebound but the ball goes high and out for a goal kick.

Half time 1-0 to Team BTC 2.

52 min Goal! Team BTC win a free kick on the edge box neatly placed in by Team BTC, goalkeeper routed to the spot and the score is increased to 2-0

54 min Goal! Millfield gets a goal back from a through ball to their attacker. The keeper was in two minds whether to come out or not, despite this, the attacker lofts the ball towards the keepers near post and into the top corner. 2-1

Millfield were trying to force an equaliser, however back line of Team BTC stood firm and held out for a victory

Netball

The netball development squad took on a strong team put out by Richard Huish, Team BTC knew it was going to be a hard game however this did not dishearten them. Throughout the game our side played some great netball making some vital interceptions within the shooting circle. For the first game of the season for this squad they played well as a team and gave Huish a well fought game. A special mention should go to Tahila Andrews and Ava Scobie for both playing out of position and doing so incredibly well.

Golf

Jess Haines took part in the Intercollegiate Tour. The competition took place at The Players Golf Club in Bristol, where the best College players in the South arrived to compete.

In tough conditions throughout the round Jess Haines who plays off -2.5 handicap scored a very respectable 8 over par. Jess I now looking forward to competing in the next event in a few weeks time.

