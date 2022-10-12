Trinity Live music nights extended until Christmas

Hull’s Trinity Live weekly music night has been extended until Christmas, thanks to its popularity with music lovers since returning to Trinity Market in February.

The weekly live music night, organised by Sesh Events, takes place on Thursday evening, providing a platform for local bands and musicians and bringing hundreds of extra people into the market.

The final Trinity Live of 2022 was scheduled to take place on Thursday 20 October, but the events will now carry on until Thursday 22 December.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Portfolio Holder for Culture, said: “I am delighted Trinity Live has once again been well attended, with people enjoying live music and food and drink from Trinity Market. There’s a real buzz in this unique venue on a Thursday evening.

“Extending the dates up to 22 December means people can enjoy attending in the run-up to Christmas, and it provides an alternative mid-week event for residents and visitors through the winter months.”

Trinity Live was launched in May 2019 in the run-up to that year’s Humber Street Sesh festival.