Autumn Carlisle Funfair

This year’s Fireshow event programme has been extended to include a fairground funfair in Castle car park (formerly known as Devonshire Walk car park) between Wednesday 26 and Sunday 30 October.

On the day of the Fireshow, there will be no fairground and Castle car park will change into a ‘Fireshow Village’, offering food and family entertainment to families attending the Fireshow between 5pm and 8.30pm.

This year’s Carlisle Fireshow will celebrate the 1900th anniversary of Hadrian’s Wall.



The sparkling event is part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival and will be held in Bitts Park on Saturday 5 November, starting at 6.30pm.

The centre piece bonfire will be Roman themed and more than 2,000 spectacular sparkling fireworks will also light up the sky.

It will be the 33rd Fireshow event we’ve staged and is organised in conjunction with Merlin Fireworks Ltd.

More information at https://www.discovercarlisle.co.uk/Whats-On/carlisle-fireshow-2