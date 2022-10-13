Babergh Chairman tours new Breast care centre » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Babergh Chairman Cllr Kathryn Grandon recently took a tour around the new Breast Care Centre being built at Ipswich Hospital with Sandra Gosney – community fundraising manager and Emily Marsh – senior project manager.

The new centre, managed by the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity’s ‘Blossom Appeal’, supports peoples fighting cancer and their families, bringing a wide range of different elements of breast care together under one roof.

Cllr Grandon, said: “I was delighted to be invited to visit Ipswich Hospital to see works underway at what will soon be the new Breast Care Centre. I was amazed to see the progress and it was very exciting to hear about the new high-tech equipment that will be in place when the centre opens.” “Sadly, so many of us or our friends and family will be needing these facilities in the future, so I am pleased to be able to support the Centre, which has been specifically designed to meet the needs of breast cancer patients. Anyone who would like to contribute to my Blossom Appeal fundraising can visit my JustGiving page.”

Find the BDC Chairman’s JustGiving page for the Blossom Appeal.