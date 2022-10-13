Celebrating our SAS doctors – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

SAS doctors are a diverse group with a wide range of skills, experiences and specialties. In short they are an essential part of the medical workforce and integral to our activity as a Trust.

What is a SAS doctor?

In our Trust we have around 90 SAS colleagues:

It takes an absolute minimum of four years to become a SAS doctor, following medical training.

They are senior and experienced clinicians, working autonomously, with confidence in decision making.

These colleagues are responsible for providing clinical expertise in a specialised area.

SAS doctor’s take responsibility for a full range of patients within their specific area of practice.

A career as an SAS doctor is a rewarding alternative to becoming a consultant or GP and there are many different reasons for choosing it as a long or short-term career option.

SAS doctor posts usually offer the opportunity to focus predominantly on providing direct patient care and less on the other clinical and non-clinical responsibilities required of a consultant or trainee. However, depending on their personal interests and experience – and the available opportunities in their trust and specialty – SAS doctors are encouraged to be involved in teaching, service development, research or management and leadership.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Medical Director for Workforce and Specialty Development, said: “I want to share my thanks on behalf of all colleagues at the Trust with our SAS doctors this week. These individuals do an absolutely incredible job and make a huge difference to so many each and every day. Without their skill, insight and experience, we simply could not function as a hospital – have a great week and, again, thank you.