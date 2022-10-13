Changing Your Newborn Baby’s Diaper: A Step-By-Step Guide

As soon as we become parents, it feels like we are back in school. Each day we learn a new skill or acquire new knowledge to become a hands-on parent. From learning to help your baby establish a good latch, learning about foods that help in milk production, which newborn diaper is the best for a newborn, to even learning how to change the newborn diaper, we get to know something new as we go on this journey!

Changing your baby’s newborn diaper is also one skill you need to start doing from day one, and the sooner you master the skill, the less messy it will be for you! This article will discuss everything you need to know about changing a newborn diaper – your go-to guide for step–by–step changing diapers! But first, let us understand the basics of a newborn diaper.

What Essentials Would You Need

While changing the newborn diaper, it is not only the diaper that you would need. Let us understand what additional accessories or essentials you need during the diaper change.

Clean Wipes Or A Washcloth – During every diaper change, it is essential to wipe and clean the baby’s bottom. This hygiene practice will help your baby’s delicate and sensitive skin away from any infections or rashes. Unfortunately, using disposable wipes to wipe the bum is not a sustainable option. Thus, keeping a few clean reusable cotton wipes or washcloths handy at arm’s length is a great idea.

– During every diaper change, it is essential to wipe and clean the baby’s bottom. This hygiene practice will help your baby’s delicate and sensitive skin away from any infections or rashes. Unfortunately, using disposable wipes to wipe the bum is not a sustainable option. Thus, keeping a few clean reusable cotton wipes or washcloths handy at arm’s length is a great idea. A Few Extra Change Of Clothes – Kids soil their clothes pretty often. After the feed, while burping, pooping and peeing while having diaper-free time, and even while changing the diapers, your baby might pee or poop due to the leg movements that put pressure on their bladder. Thus, keeping a few fresh and clean pieces of clothing ready while newborn diaper change is a must.

– Kids soil their clothes pretty often. After the feed, while burping, pooping and peeing while having diaper-free time, and even while changing the diapers, your baby might pee or poop due to the leg movements that put pressure on their bladder. Thus, keeping a few fresh and clean pieces of clothing ready while newborn diaper change is a must. A Changing Mat – If your baby pees or poops during the diaper change, and you have placed your baby on the bed, the crib or the sofa, you might end up spoiling the sheets and creating a mess. Thus, it is advised to always use a waterproof changing mat during a diaper change session.

– If your baby pees or poops during the diaper change, and you have placed your baby on the bed, the crib or the sofa, you might end up spoiling the sheets and creating a mess. Thus, it is advised to always use a waterproof changing mat during a diaper change session. A Rattle Or A Toy – Sometimes, babies do not cooperate during the diaper change. It is a great idea to give them a distraction, such as a rattle or a toy that can keep them engaged while you change their diaper.

Step By Step Diaper Changing Guide

Changing a newborn’s diaper is no rocket science. However, once you get the hang of it, it is one of the easiest things to do, which will become a habit and sooner than you know, you will be a diaper-changing ninja! Here is your step-by-step guide to understanding how to change a newborn diaper:

Step # 1 – The Prerequisites

The section above discusses all the essentials you need for a hassle-free diaper changing session. Ensure that you have always kept everything handy, as diaper changes cannot be scheduled. Apart from the regular diaper change that needs to be done even if your baby has not pooped, whenever your baby poops, you will need to change the diaper to avoid any rashes or infections quickly. Also, ensure you wash and sanitise your hands before the diaper change to prevent any infections that can be passed on to your baby from your dirty hands.

Step # 2 – Choose The Diaper Changing Place

Choosing where to change the diaper of your baby is of vital importance. If your baby has started to roll over, changing their diaper on a bed or any higher surface needs extra caution. No matter where you change your baby’s diaper, ensure that it is a hard surface covered with a sheet or mattress. Place a waterproof changing mat on the surface and make your baby lie down on their back for the diaper change. Keep one hand on your baby at all times to ensure they do not roll over and harm themselves.

Step # 3 – Remove The Dirty Diaper

And now begins the actual process of diaper changing. First, open the snaps of the diaper carefully. Then, if your baby has just peed in the diaper, fold the diaper under your baby’s bum and place it there before cleaning your baby’s bum. If your baby pooped in the diaper, try to wipe off as much poop as possible with the diaper itself and fold it under your baby’s bum so that the poop is tucked inside and your baby’s bum is over the folded diaper. Now, you can clean your baby’s bum easily. There is no difference in this step for boys and girls. However, there is a difference when cleaning your baby’s bum for boys and girls.

Step # 4 – Clean Your Baby’s Bum

For Girls – The best practice for wiping the bum of a girl child is to wipe from front to back, that is, from the vagina to the bum. If you wipe the bum from bottom to top, the chances are that the poop particles can enter the vaginal area and cause infections. You can wipe the vulva and inner thigh, but you do not need to wipe the labia from inside, even if you notice some white discharge. Vaginas are self-cleaning organs that need not be cleaned from the inside. While bathing or washing the bum, you can gently clean it with just water, which would be sufficient.

For Boys – Place a clean washcloth and a piece of cloth on your baby’s penis to avoid any unwanted shower to pee on you while changing the diapers. Clean the bum, just like mentioned above. While making your baby boy wear the diaper, place the head of the penis downwards to avoid leakage or soaked jhablas or T-shirts from above the diaper.

Step # 5 – Let It Air Dry

It is advised to let your baby be diaper free for a few minutes between the diaper change and let the bum air dry. The constant dampness or exposure to moisture can cause rashes, and air drying helps you avoid that situation.

Step # 6 – Put The Fresh Diaper On

Ideally, your cloth diaper would already be sized as per your baby. All you need to do is place the open diaper below your baby’s bum, fasten the snaps, put a finger through the thigh elastic, adjust the diaper to be comfortable on their thigh and remove creases, if any.

Step # 7 – The Aftermath

Remove the poop from the diaper and rinse the diaper before tossing it into the pile of dirty laundry. Ensure that you wash and sanitise your hand after the diaper change.

It does not take time to learn and master diaper changing. However, once it comes into practice, you will be able to, and might need to do it even in your sleep! Happy Diapering!