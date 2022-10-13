Consultation starts on new traffic rules for Lime Street

An Experimental Traffic Regulation Order for Lime Street has come into operation today (Tuesday, 11 October).

All traffic – except bikes, buses, taxis, private hire vehicles and access for loading/unloading – will be prohibited from heading into Lime Street (between London Road and St George’s Place) and on to St George’s Place.

Traffic coming from the north will be directed along Seymour Street and onto Copperas Hill and then Skelhorne Street.

The ETRO has been brought into force to reflect the £11m upgrade to the major city centre gateway.

A six-month public consultation will run as part of the ETRO to gain feedback on the improvements to ascertain if any need to be changed before the proposals are made permanent.

Comments can be made about the scheme, by emailing nevil.basnett@liverpool.gov.uk and quoting the following reference – LS/RT/ETRO 10338A/TM 3673/2052.3563

Other measures that have been introduced as part of the Lime Street upgrade include:

Installation of a two-way segragated cycle lane between Coperras Hill and London Road)

Bus link in Lime Street between St George’s Place and Skelhorne Street (outside the station)

Coach bays outside Empire Theatre and North Western Hotel

Loading bays outside North Western Hotel and relocated disabled bays on Lord Nelson Street

A new bus stop outside North Western Hotel

A new 20mph speed limit on Lime Street, St Johns Lane and St George’s Place

Access to St John’s Car Park and Holiday Inn will be maintained via Skelhorne Street and Elliot Street.

The Experimental Traffic Regulation Order will be in place for up to 18 months (until April 2024), in a bid to promote active travel, reduce congestion and pollution and improve safety along this key corridor.