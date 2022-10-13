Gloucestershire Libraries to officially launch new Innovation Labs

New dates have been arranged for two new Innovation Labs, run by Gloucestershire Libraries, to be officially launched.

The launch events at Tewkesbury and Chipping Campden libraries were postponed in September following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Members of the public are being invited to join in, with open afternoons being held from 2pm to 5pm to explore the space, meet the team and get hands on with technology.

The facilities and equipment available to try include a design studio for digital design, 3D modelling and animation, virtual reality, podcast recording equipment, laser cutting and micro-computers.

The rescheduled events are taking place on the following dates:

Tewkesbury Library – Thursday 20 October

Chipping Campden Library – Tuesday 1 November

Throughout the afternoon, the team of friendly Lab Techs will be on hand to showcase the technology, talk through case studies on how the labs are being used and will be running special activities for children aged 8+ between 4pm and 5pm.

They are among a network of six Innovation Labs around the county, with one in each district, which offer accessible, creative community spaces for people of all ages and abilities to get hands-on with digital technology.

If you would like to work with the Lab team, arrange a visit or find out more about your local Lab, please email info@innovationlabnetwork.com

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said:

“These Innovation Labs are providing an invaluable service for their communities by offering free access to digital technology so I’m delighted these official launch events have been rescheduled for people to attend.

“I would encourage members of the public to come along to their local lab to find out what they offer and how you can benefit from these fantastic facilities.”