National T Levels Week 2022 | Oxfordshire | Reading

This year, national T Levels Week 2022 will take place from the 10–14 October!

With a new academic year and new T Level programmes on offer nationwide, students, staff and employers will celebrate the Technical Level which blends classroom-based learning with an industry placement.

We’ll be shouting about our successes, sharing student and employer stories and highlighting our range of T Level programmes in Oxfordshire, Reading and Surrey.

This summer marked the first cohort of T Level students at Activate Learning completing the initial year of their programme.

As one of the first providers to deliver T Levels, we’re so proud to be marking this moment and celebrating the success of our new and second-year students. We are looking forward to seeing where their T Levels takes them.

Keep reading to learn more about T Levels and join the National T Levels Week celebration!

What are T Levels?

T Levels (Technical Levels) are equivalent to three A Levels.

These technical and vocational qualifications were introduced by the government to meet the demand of various industries. Industries that require highly skilled and practical workforces.

T Level programmes are co-designed with employers to develop the skills and knowledge students need to progress. Students go on to university, higher apprenticeships or directly enter skilled employment.

In comparison to A Levels, T Level programmes offer substantial industry placement (20%) alongside classroom-based learning (80%).

This combination of learning and on-the-job training allows students to put skills and knowledge gained from lessons into meaningful practice in the workplace.

During a two-year programme, students will undertake more than 315 hours of invaluable industry placement!

Other resources

Learn more about T Levels:

T Levels Health at Activate Learning

T Level Health programmes are offered at Bracknell and Wokingham College, City of Oxford College, Farnham College, Guildford College and Reading College.

What do staff and students say about our T Level Health programme?

Mark Walsh, T Level Health teacher at Activate Learning, comments on the incredible work of his class this year:

“32 T Level Health learners at City of Oxford College have completed the first year of this brand-new technical qualification!

“It has been a very busy, challenging and enjoyable year for everyone involved in the programme.

As part of their two-year qualification in healthcare, T Level learners have developed essential work-ready skills through placements at Oxford University Hospital Trust.

Working alongside a range of qualified healthcare professionals, the students have spent time in clinical areas. These include operating theatre, cardiology, dermatology and neurosurgery.

Learners also completed their Employer-set Project exam over 10 days in May. They analysed a case study and planned care for their patients. Alongside this, they wrote two lengthy written assessments examining their core healthcare and science knowledge.

“We are all looking forward to the results being published in August!

“Year 2 will provide learners with further work placements in local hospitals, opportunities to make their UCAS and apprenticeship applications, as well as completion of the care certificate alongside their T Level Health award.

Poppy Hyde, T Level Health student at City of Oxford College, said: “I’ve really enjoyed learning about biology the most, topics like the body systems and homeostasis.

“Even though some of it is hard, it’s fascinating seeing how our bodies cope with day-to-day life. The core components were fun, such as learning how to give people the best quality of life.

“And of course, placement was great fun, I got to experience things that I never thought I’d be able to.”

T Levels Digital Production, Design and Development at Activate Learning

T Level Digital Production, Design and Development programmes are offered at City of Oxford College Blackbird Leys Technology Campus, Farnham College, Merrist Wood College and Reading College.

What do students say about our T Level Digital Production, Design and Development programme?

Here’s what Digital Production, Design and Development students at the Blackbird Leys Technology Campus, had to say:

Martin Gurasvili said: “T Levels are beneficial to students who are set on a career path. It’s more specific than other courses and you also get on-the-job work experience in your chosen field.

“Coming from a GCSE Computer Science course, it met my expectations of further knowledge and projects in a nice balanced way.

“No formal examinations have been good as it relieves the pressure. We get a lot of mocks and feedback on assignments, which paints a picture of where we are at as well as what areas to improve for the next time.”

Asa Masterson said: “I think T Levels are good for anyone who likes to be more interactive and hands-on and enjoys practice to test their knowledge.

“We are learning a wide variety of topics which gives us a lot of skills and opportunities for the upcoming world of work placement.”

Eisa Mohammad said: “Work experience is well integrated and replaces one of the days that would otherwise be for class.

“You get taught other useful real-world skills that aren’t just computing-related.

“Real-world projects from employers are incorporated and you work alongside them. You learn to present work and receive feedback directly from people working in the industry.

Harry Aries said: It is making us more work ready with work experience. The subjects covered inside the college help when doing placements outside of college.

“The tutors cover each subject equally and tasks are done in various ways. This includes presentations, programming, written and practical tasks.”

This year, Reading College T Level Digital Production, Design and Development students were the first cohort to start a new T Level industry placements at Huawei.

What do employers say about T Levels at Activate Learning?

Activate Learning works alongside some incredible employer partners to deliver the T Levels programmes. SSE is one of these employer partners, here’s what they had to say:

“The level of skill and ability of all three of our T level participants has impressed us and provided a quality resource to our teams.

As an energy company in a rapidly growing and changing skills sector, it is for us to have access to young people with digital skills to support us to achieve our net-zero goal.

T Levels have given two of our businesses the opportunity to provide meaningful work experience to students who may not have considered SSE as a destination employer.

We trust our involvement and support will both raise our employer brand and provide the students with an excellent real-life experience.”

What T Levels do we offer at Activate Learning?

We currently offer T Level programmes at all Activate Learning colleges. Most T Level programmes having started, and others will begin in September 2023.

City of Oxford College

Our T Level programmes at City of Oxford College (City Centre Campus and Blackbird Leys Technology Campus*) include:

Banbury and Bicester College

Our T Level programmes at Banbury and Bicester College from September 2023 include:

Bracknell and Wokingham College

Our T Level programmes at Bracknell and Wokingham College include:

Guildford College

Our T Level programmes at Guildford College include:

Reading College

Our T Level programmes at Reading College include:

Be sure to join us in the #TLevelsWeek this National T Levels Week 2022 on Activate Learning’s social media channels from 10–14 October!



