QEH Paediatric Nurse wins National Award – QEH Media Hub

Last week, Chris Harrison, Paediatric Lead Nurse for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn’s (QEH) Children’s Day Surgery, was presented with the national Protector of Play Award .

The Protector of Play Award, alongside Mentor of the Year, Play Team of the Year and Health Play Specialist of the Year make up the charity Starlight UK Health Play Awards of 2022. It recognises any health professional who is championing play for seriously ill children. They could be one of the play team, support staff or clinical staff.

Commenting at the opening of the award ceremony, Laura Skaife-Knight, Deputy CEO at QEH, said: “Chris is very patient-focused, and always striving to improve the care, experience, and environment for our children and young people. He’s a true advocate for our patients and their families and is a deserving winner of this national award.”

Chris started working at QEH 24 years ago as a Clerk Receptionist, and he was over the moon to have won this prestigious award. He said: “I love my job and I’m very lucky to work with such a great team and great people in such a great hospital.

“Play is everyone’s business and play helps to fill a quiet space in a child’s mind”.

“I feel so honoured to receive this award. I’m always supported by my colleagues and managers, and I consider myself very lucky to love what I do, often coming in early to get a start on the day to make sure everything is just perfect for the children.”

Cathy Gilman, Chief Executive of Starlight, ended the award presentation by saying: “It’s people like Chris who are our real-life superheroes. They make children’s time in hospital the best it can be. The fact that play isn’t officially part of Chris’s job but he goes out of his way to make it a part of every child’s hospital journey is completely admirable. I take my hat off to him.”

Laura added: “From everyone here at the QEH we want to say a massive congratulations and thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our patients and their families – it is greatly appreciated.”

