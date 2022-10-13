Representatives invited to this year’s Remembrance service





12 October 2022



This year’s Remembrance Sunday service and parade will take place on Sunday 13 November, in front of the War Memorial at Barnsley Town Hall from 11am.

The Mayoral office is inviting representatives who would like to lay wreaths to be a part of the service along with the Mayor of Barnsley. If you’re an ex-veteran group or community group that would like to lay a wreath at this year’s Remembrance service, please get in touch with the Mayoral Office at mayorsoffice@barnsley.gov.uk to register.

For everyone’s safety and to ensure that there is adequate crowd control around the war memorial, it’s essential that representatives are registered in advance

Councillor Sarah-Jane Tattersall, Mayor of Barnsley, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing Barnsley come together on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice for our freedom. We want to make sure that our armed forces community is well represented, so I encourage you to register your place to be a part of this important service.”

If you’re not registered, there will be an opportunity to lay a wreath at the end of the service.