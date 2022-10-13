Selsey launches new online shopping service with support from Chichester District Council: Chichester District Council

Chichester District Council has partnered with









ShopAppy





to support local businesses and encourage people to shop locally and is paying for local businesses to join the platform until March 2023, using a government grant. ShopAppy has already launched in Chichester and East Wittering and in future will also be launching in Midhurst and Petworth. Businesses across the district are being actively encouraged to join the free scheme.

The ShopAppy platform gives local shops and businesses the chance to be part of a local business community, establish an online presence if they don’t already have one and offer a range of services including ‘click and collect’ and home deliveries.

Dawn Alvarez, owner of Village Flowers which has been trading in Selsey for the past 40 years says: “Over the years we’ve diversified from just flowers, to balloons, cards and gifts, to offer a wider range of products to attract more customers. Business is quiet now, as people have less money to spend, and we are mainly reliant on locals and holidaymakers visiting the shop. We hope being part of ShopAppy will help us with the technology aspects of running a business and increase the numbers of online orders which currently make up less than 10% of our sales”.

Councillor Tony Dignum, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council, said, “We all know how important local businesses and shops are to our communities. As we emerge from the pandemic and businesses start to pick up, we hope that this platform will provide Selsey shops and businesses with another outlet to promote their goods and services.

“One of the key benefits of the ShopAppy scheme is that it allows businesses to set up a click and collect service where people can buy online and then collect their goods later on. This helps bring footfall to areas and encourages people to use local shops.”

“Selsey is one of the few remaining towns in the south coast where you can see fishermen bringing in their daily catch. If you’re visiting the beach to swim in the highly rated bathing waters, visiting the lifeboat station or enjoying one of Selsey’s wonderful walks this autumn, it’s well worth visiting some of the individual shops, cafes, restaurants, and pubs in the village. We hope this initiative will encourage both visitors to Selsey and residents to spend local and support the local economy.”

Find out about shops and services in









Selsey





Businesses in the Chichester District interested in joining ShopAppy can also find out more:

Date of Release: 12 October 2022

Reference: 4165