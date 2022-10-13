Thousands raised for NHS charities on three peaks walk

NHS supporters joined staff to hike the Yorkshire Three Peaks in just one day, to raise over £12,000 for their local NHS charities.

Seventy keen walkers completed the 24-mile challenge covering Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough in September, to support Bradford Hospitals’ Charity, Bradford Care Trust’s Better Lives Charity, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity, and North Tees and Hartlepool Together NHS Charity.

The walkers included David Gibson, Compliance and Governance Manager from Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, who raised over £400 for the Better Lives charity. David said: “I have been a keen runner for over five years now and I wanted to test myself by being part of this amazing challenge. Last year, in support of the charity, I took part in the 5k in May by running 5k every day. So I wanted to set myself the challenge this year to take part in my first ever three peaks challenge and give it my all. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but worth it for the money raised for the Trust’s charity, thanks to all those who sponsored me.”

David ran the first half of the challenge and then did a combination of running and walking to finish. He completed the route in just six and half hours, doing over 45,000 steps and more than 5,000 feet of climbing.

Head of Charity and Volunteering at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, Catherine Jowitt, said: ‘It was a wonderful event, getting so many people joining NHS staff to take on this unforgettable challenge. It was great to see local people join the walk and show amazing spirit and camaraderie, helping to raise over £12,000 collectively which was a fantastic achievement to help their chosen NHS charity, to support local communities.”