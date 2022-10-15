Annual Summary 2021/22 published – Milton Keynes University Hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has published its Annual Summary of the Annual Report and Accounts for 2021/22.

At the end of each financial year, the Trust produces a full Annual Report covering a 12-month period which includes financial information plus our achievements from April one year to March the next, and also outlines our ongoing and planned developments and objectives for the year ahead. You can access the Annual Report for 2021/22 here.

The Annual Summary version (an eight-page shortened version) is now available here.

The MKUH Quality Report for 2021/22 is also available here.