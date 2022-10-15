Blog: ‘Nil points’ to soaring accommodation costs

With last week’s Eurovision announcement being somewhat overshadowed by reports of over inflated accommodation prices, Chris Brown, Director of Marketing Liverpool shares details of our current plans, and advises potential visitors to wait a few more weeks before booking.

“We’re exactly one week on since it was announced that Liverpool is to host next year’s Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine and the feeling around the city is still alive with excitement, although somewhat dominated and overshadowed by perceptions about the soaring cost of accommodation.

This is nothing new or exceptional when it comes to announcements for major events with Liverpool FC fans experiencing similar challenges around accommodation pricing and availability for this year’s European Cup Final in Paris.

The difference with Eurovision is that we always knew this would happen because we were in a competitive process and the decision timelines were such that we would need 2 or 3 weeks after the announcement to finalise all arrangements for delegations and visitors but of course disappointing that a minority of predominantly small independent apartment providers decided to break ranks and offer ridiculous prices

We have a very close and effective relationship with our hoteliers who have backed the Liverpool bid all the way so details relating to their rates and availability will be forthcoming very soon. We also know that demand will be very strong, so our plan includes not only the city but the wider city region, alongside Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire.

So, my advice to all wishing to come and enjoy our great city during Eurovision is to bear with us and wait a few weeks and don’t book the accommodation that is available at over inflated prices.”