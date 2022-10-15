Blooming marvellous! Award for volunteers who make a real difference

Congratulations to the Wonky Garden at Ditton Community Centre on winning the Community Group award at the BBC Radio Merseyside ‘Make A Difference’ Awards which celebrates people who go above and beyond to make a difference where they live.

The community award shows recognition and appreciation to the volunteers who love to make life better for others within their community. The Wonky Garden volunteers at Ditton Community Centre where they have created and nurture an amazing garden – a magical space where the community come together.

The Wonky Garden is all about improving physical and mental health, building confidence, making new friends, community connections and gaining life/vocational skills. The volunteers work with young and disadvantaged children, young adults with additional needs in addition to individuals experiencing life changing or limiting health issues, unemployment, isolation, and loneliness.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges and awards were given in each of six categories across BBC radio stations across the UK. The award ceremony took place at The Palm House in Sefton Park, Liverpool with all finalists from across Merseyside celebrating together.

You can follow them on Facebook and Twitter @thewonkygarden