Celebrating 100 years of Flying Scotsman

As Flying Scotsman goes on show at London Kings Cross this weekend, Doncaster is gearing up for a number of celebratory events next year as 2023 marks the centenary of construction of this iconic locomotive in Doncaster.

Cllr Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning said: “Doncaster has an incredibly proud rail heritage and we will always be associated with Flying Scotsman – the world’s most famous steam locomotive.

“Next February will mark 100 years since Flying Scotsman embarked on its first voyage from the sheds at Doncaster Works and we will be holding special events with the National Railway Museum in York to celebrate this milestone.”

It was the first steam loco in the UK to officially reach 100mph. A new children’s book, Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever (Thames & Hudson), by one of the UK’s best-loved authors and storytellers, Michael Morpurgo, and illustrated by the internationally renowned children’s book illustrator and author Michael Foreman, will be released to begin the centenary campaign.

Cllr Ball added: “I am delighted that the original illustrations by Michael Foreman will be featured in a special exhibition at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum next February before going on tour around the country.

“Many of our Doncaster residents will have memories, stories and images of Flying Scotsman throughout the years. The National Railway Museum would love to see and hear these as part of their exhibition to express the impact and legacy of Flying Scotsman.”

Please visit Flying Scotsman: Your Moments and Memories | National Railway Museum if you have a personal story or photo that you would like to share on what Flying Scotsman means to you.

More information about the centenary events is available at Flying Scotsman | National Railway Museum