Celebrating 4,345 years of service

On Wednesday evening, 5 October, a group of Merton Council employees gathered at Morden Park House (Register Office). They were there to receive long service awards from Merton Council’s Chief Executive, Hannah Doody, the Leader of the Council, Councillor Ross Garrod, and Madam Mayor, Councillor Joan Henry.

Awards are given after 20 years of service and then at 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years.

This year, 100 employees received 20 year awards, 39 received 25 year awards, 15 received 30 year awards and 13 received 35 year awards. And there were also a few extra-long service awards too: seven have been working for the council for 40 years, three for 45 years and Simon Potter, a teacher at Wimbledon College has been teaching for 50 years in Merton!

That’s a combined total of 4,345 years of service to the people of Merton.