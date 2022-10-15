Celebrating our Allied Health Professionals!

We are celebrating Allied Health Professions (AHPs) Day on 14 October. It’s a day to say thank you and to celebrate all the amazing work AHP’s do across our Trust to help provide outstanding care to our patients.

What is an AHP?

AHPs are the third largest healthcare workforce. They include chiropodists/podiatrists, dietitians, occupational therapists, operating department practitioners, orthoptists, radiographers, speech and language therapists, and more.

Each are highly trained in specific skills that we need in healthcare and they each make their own important contribution to patient care at MTW.

For example:

Radiographers have the skills and knowledge to take effective images of patients that help diagnose medical conditions.

Speech and Language Therapists are experts in the anatomy of the head and neck. As well supporting patients who have speech, language and communication difficulties, they can also help those who have difficulty eating, drinking and swallowing.

Operating Department Practitioners are specifically trained to take care of patients from anaesthetics, to surgery and through recovery.

AHPs focus on the improvement of health and wellbeing to maximise the potential for individuals to live full and active lives within their families, their social networks, in education/training and in the workplace.

At MTW we have eight roles working in over 50 departments across the Trust. Here are just some of them:

On AHP Day 2022 we’re saying a huge thank you to each and every one of our AHPs, for everything they do to help provide outstanding care.