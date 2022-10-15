Christmas Switch On return will bring festive cheer to the city

Free, festive fun for the whole family will get the most wonderful time of the year underway when the city is illuminated with Christmas lights on Thursday 17 November.

Returning after a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the Christmas Switch On will provide an early glimpse of Father Christmas, live entertainment and a magical light show on City Hall.

As well as hosting this event, Norwich City Council works with Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) to light up the city each year, with this year’s display including the unique Tunnel of Light.

Full details of the programme of merriment, including who will be turning on the lights, will be revealed nearer the time. Accessible and quieter viewing areas will also be available and can be booked in advance by emailing events@norwich.gov.uk

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The Christmas Switch On is a really important event in the council’s calendar – for residents, businesses and everyone who enjoys what our amazing city has to offer.

“Like all other councils across the country, the city council is having to make some tough choices on what it can afford to deliver because of the huge impact that inflation is having on our budget – and with no sign of significant financial support coming from government to ease the pressure.

“And with the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many people, we wanted to provide a free family-friendly event that all our residents and visitors can be part of.”

The council’s Spooky City and Big Boom events, which have previously taken place at this time of year, will not go ahead this year due to the need to make savings and respond to the increasing financial pressure on council budgets.

Stefan Gurney, managing director of Norwich BID, said: “Norwich BID is proud to deliver the Christmas Lights and once again the business community has funded the installation of the Tunnel of Light for the city.

“The businesses understand the cost-of-living crisis that families face, and this is an opportunity to put on a free event that provides a glimmer of light for residents and visitors to the city over Christmas.

“It is a tough and challenging time for businesses as the cost of business rises, so it’s great to put on events and lights to brighten up our festive period as part of our ‘Norwich, The City of Past and Presents’ campaign.”

Keep an eye on Norwich City Council’s social media channels and website for all the latest news on this year’s Christmas Switch On.