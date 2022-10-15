Council submits an Expression of Interest to the Government’s Investment Zone initiative

Council Leader Linda Taylor has confirmed that Cornwall Council has submitted a proposal to the Government’s Investment Zone initiative to benefit residents and businesses with the creation of new job opportunities, increased economic growth and further action to tackle the housing crisis.

Central to the Council’s Expression of Interest are proposals to support Cornwall’s transition to a zero carbon economy by supporting lithium extraction and producing green energy from Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW).

Cllr Taylor said: “Our priority is for a thriving, sustainable Cornwall that offers a secure home, a decent income and a great environment for all. This Investment Zone proposal brings forward a good mix of both residential and commercial development that will be accelerated by the planning flexibilities and investment incentives that an Investment Zone would bring. Opportunities around Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) and lithium production in particular will make a significant contribution to Cornwall and the UK’s transition to a net-zero economy. The proposals will also help to accelerate significant housing development which will help to alleviate the pressures on housing that we are currently experiencing.”

Louis Gardner, Cabinet portfolio holder for the economy said: “It is incredibly exciting that we have now submitted a proposal for a Cornish Investment Zone to Government, across multiple sites. Cornwall’s submission focuses on sites linked to our economic priorities for Cornwall, both targeting the future growth sectors of the economy and providing housing for that economic expansion. This is a huge opportunity for our Duchy and we are now poised to welcome new business and investment.”

More information on Investment Zones can be found on the government website – Investment Zones in England – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Story posted 14 October 2022