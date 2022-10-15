County Council launches its bid to Government for two Investment Zones

Gloucestershire County Council has launched its bid to the Government for two Investment Zones in the county.

The Government has invited bids from across the country for Investment Zones. These sites would create high-value sustainable jobs, thousands of new homes, investment into innovative technologies, and economic growth in the area.

The county council has expressed an interest in two Investment Zones. One of these would be the Central Gloucestershire City Region Investment Zone, which would include four sites, and the Berkeley Alternative Energy Park, which is a 65-hectare site around the former nuclear power station.

The four sites in the Central Gloucestershire City Region Investment Zone expression of interest are:

Golden Valley Development – creating 2,424 new homes and 45 hectares of mixed-use employment

Elms Park – creating, 6,373 new homes and a 10-hectare business park

Tewkesbury Garden Town – 10,195 new homes and 100 hectares of mixed-use employment

Gloucestershire Airport and Surrounds – 550 to 650 new homes and 21 hectares of employment

Investment Zones would benefit from Government support in several ways. These include:

A more streamlined planning permission process to allow decisions to be made more quickly

Tax incentives over 10 years, including 100% relief from Business Rates and Stamp Duty Land Tax relief for land or buildings bought for the use or development for commercial purposes, and for purchases of land or buildings for residential developers

Prioritised infrastructure funding to ensure the potential of the Investment Zones can be unleashed.

Mark Hawthorne, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We have an ambitious vision for our county: we want a Gloucestershire with a thriving and dynamic local economy that attracts the best and brightest minds from across the county.

“That is why we have today submitted an EOI for two Gloucestershire Investment Zones, focussing on driving investment in innovative and sustainable green technologies.

“With a track record of investing in our county, I am confident that Government will agree to progress our bid.”

To find out more about where the sites are, click here to view the map.

ENDS