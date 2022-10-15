ECO4-flex Statement of Intent approved by Cabinet

Date published: 14th October 2022

The Council’s Cabinet has approved the Council’s ECO4-flex Statement of Intent, giving residents an energy efficiency boost. This paves the way for Energy Companies to provide additional energy efficiency improvement works for low-income households in the district.

The main objective of ECO4 is to improve the least energy-efficient housing occupied by low-income and vulnerable households. Your household may be eligible. To check your eligibility, please see guidance on the Ofgem website here – Energy Company Obligation (ECO) – Support for improving your home | Ofgem.

In addition, the Council can approve other applicants under ECO4-flex. These are set out in the North Norfolk District Council Statement of Intent.

There are three routes for approval;

Income – households with a gross household income of under £31,000

Proxies – households that meet a combination of two proxies. Examples of proxies include homes in areas of high multiple deprivation and households receiving a Council Tax rebate

NHS Referral – households identified as low-income and vulnerable, with an occupant whose health conditions may be impacted further by living in a cold home

If you want to know more about ECO4-flex and whether you are likely to be eligible, please contact Dulcie Walsh, Energy Officer, by telephone: 01263 516177 or email: Dulcie.walsh@north-norfolk.gov.uk

Cllr. Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for Housing and Benefits, said:

“With fuel bills rising, I encourage eligible households to take advantage of these grant-funded energy efficiency improvement works. The Council is committed to working with Energy Companies to help as many households in the district as possible.”