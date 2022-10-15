Greater Manchester awarded its largest ever research funding to tackle health inequalities and drive health improvements across the city region

Davine Forde, from Moss Side, is an Associate at the Manchester BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) Network CIC, and the Patient Involvement Representative for the Manchester BRC Governance Board. She said: “Manchester has some of the poorest health outcomes in the country, especially in ethnic minority communities. I want to be part of the solution to fixing this, and I’m delighted to be working with Manchester BRC who share that vision.

“Manchester BRC doesn’t just talk about equality – it lives it, by giving value to the lived experience of our diverse population and communities. We are not just patients, but partners on par with academics and clinicians to help overcome these problems. We can all learn from each other, and Manchester BRC’s commitment to inclusivity means we are on the road to discovery together.

“As an individual living with several long-term conditions, we may not find the treatments for my conditions, but the legacy of Manchester BRC will be improving health outcomes and reducing health inequalities for my children, and grandchildren.”

Sir Michael Deegan CBE, Group Chief Executive of MFT, said: “Clinical research and innovation are key to Greater Manchester’s reputation as a world-class healthcare setting. We are very proud to host one of the largest NIHR portfolios in the country as part of our ‘One Manchester’ vision, and the new expanded Manchester BRC will help us to deliver even more cutting-edge treatments to our patients in Greater Manchester, and beyond.”

President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, said: “This announcement is another example of the strength and depth of Greater Manchester’s provision as a world leading centre for biomedical and health research.

“This funding will further enhance the rightly deserved reputation for the city-region and contribute to improving the health outcomes and inequalities for our residents, and many more people beyond. As a University, we are extremely proud of the work we have done over the past five years as a fundamental part of the BRC collaboration and very much look forward to working with our partners in the future.”

Professor Graham Lord, Vice-President and Dean of The University of Manchester’s Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, said: “Over the last five years we have been able to demonstrate that our clinical academic research not only provides excellence, but also value for money. Through our leveraged grant income, output of highly citated papers, and strategic collaborations with key industry partners, we have established Manchester BRC as a powerhouse of translational research.

“When we look back on this award, we will see it as critical upward turn for our entire ecosystem”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Greater Manchester is big enough to matter, but small enough to know each other and driven enough to make a difference. Manchester BRC encapsulates this perfectly. Bringing together our brilliant clinical and academic minds to collaborate on the healthcare challenges our region faces, driving those discoveries through into treatments, and sharing them with the rest of the world.

“This is a truly exciting time for everyone in Greater Manchester, and Manchester BRC is pivotal to creating a better future for all of us.”

Paul Dennet, Salford City Mayor and Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership Chair, said: “Integrated care means starting with the person, understanding they’ll have different needs as they move through life, and connecting them with the right care. Manchester BRC’s mission is to bring new discoveries into individualised, personalised care, and I’m delighted this funding will allow for new research and treatments, improving the health, wealth and wellbeing of the 2.8 million people living in Greater Manchester”.

Sir Richard Leese, Chair, NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care (IC), said: “Manchester BRC’s award is a major boost to our research capabilities in the Integrated Care system and it provides us with a clear line of sight to help us deal with many of the major health and care needs of our city-region. It will also help us reduce many of the health inequalities that are evident in our diverse population.”

BRCs have supported almost 60,000 studies and published 55,000 research papers, as well as supported the career development of more than 14,000 junior doctors and research scientists.

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Executive of the NIHR, said: “Research by NIHR Biomedical Research Centres has led to a number of ground-breaking new treatments, such as new gene therapies for haemophilia and motor neurone disease, the world-first treatment for Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, a nose-drop vaccine for whooping cough, and the first UK-wide study into the long-term impact of COVID-19.

“This latest round of funding recognises the strength of expertise underpinning health and care research across the country and gives our nation’s best researchers more opportunities to develop innovative new treatments for patients.”

Read more about the 2022 BRC funding announcement via the NIHR website.