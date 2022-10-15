Have your say on new proposed increases to taxi fares

People are being asked to have their say on proposed new taxi fares across Exeter.

A consultation is taking place and members of the public can make comments right up until 2 November.

Exeter City Council is responsible for setting fares in the city and this follows a request from both of the Exeter St David’s Hackney Carriage Associations.

The last tariff increase in Exeter was in 2013.

The latest proposals see a rise in tariffs from £2.20 to £2.70 for the first 72 yards (or part thereof) and £0.10 for each subsequent 72 yards (or part thereof), between 7am and 7pm on any other day other than Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The second tariff for journeys between 7pm and 7am and on Sundays, proposes a rise from £2.70 to £3.20 for the first 57 yards (or part thereof) and £0.10 for each subsequent 57 yards (or part thereof).

There are also new proposals for Bank Holidays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The proposed increases should be regarded as the maximum fares that can be charged. Taxi proprietors are not tied to charging the maximum fare, but are not permitted to charge more than the tariff price shown on the meter.

To find out more about the proposed new fares, go to https://exeter.gov.uk/fare-increase/

Anyone wishing to object to the increased fares is asked to email nigel.marston@exeter.gov.uk or write to Nigel Marston, Principal Licensing Officer, Exeter City Council, Civic Centre, Paris Street, Exeter, EX1 1RQ, before 2 November.