New Adult Course Guide – Sandwell College

Retrain, upskill or do something you love.

Sandwell College are offering Adults the opportunity to upskill, retrain or just learn something new. Sandwell College offer a wide variety of courses from ESOL, English & Maths to Construction and Engineering.

Responsive to the demands of the labour market, Sandwell College have designed a range of high-quality courses to help adults in the Black Country and West Midlands develop new skills and knowledge. Many of the courses are free to adults if they meet the requirements.

The courses on offer to adults are designed to suit their lifestyle and therefore some courses are daytime, some online and some evening.

Take a look at the NEW Adult Course Guide below.