Northgate car park in Chichester to close for the annual Sloe Fair: Chichester District Council

The event is organised by The Showman’s Guild and is one of the earliest recorded fairs in Chichester.

The car park will close at 6pm on Tuesday 18 October 2022 and re-open at 12 noon on Friday 21 October 2022. During this time no vehicles will be able to use the car park.

People who have an X roving season ticket will still be able to park in the council’s two other long stay car parks, Basin Road and the Cattle Market.

“The Sloe Fair goes back hundreds of years and was granted by King Henry I to Ralph de Luffa, Bishop of Chichester and is believed to be named after the Sloe tree which grew in fields by Northgate on the original site,” explains Councillor Tony Dignum, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration. “We have already advised season ticket holders of the temporary closure and alternative parking arrangements during this period, and we would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation while the car park is closed.”

The Covid Vaccination Centre, located in Northgate car park will still be operating as normal, however the car park will still remain closed to the public. People receiving their vaccination will need to find alternative parking while the car park is closed.

Date of release: 14 October 2022

Reference: 4167