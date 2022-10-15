Residents urged to have their say over whether Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils should reduce council tax bills by up to 100% for those on low incomes

A public consultation is underway over a plan to cut council tax for the poorest households in Babergh and Mid Suffolk.

The consultation, which runs from October 13 to November 24, asks for views on how the councils should run their Council Tax Reduction Scheme for 2023/24, and whether bills should be reduced by up to 100% for working age adults with the lowest incomes.

Proposed changes will simplify the scheme for those on Universal Credit – particularly those with fluctuating monthly earnings – and a transitional protection scheme seeks to ensure that no one will be disadvantaged as a result.

Responses to the consultation will inform a final recommendation to go to the councils’ cabinets ahead of any new scheme being introduced in April 2023. Find out more on the Council Tax page of our website.