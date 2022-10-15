ULHT Staff Awards 2022- meet your winners!

Staff and teams from across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been recognised at a glittering staff awards ceremony.

After two years of ‘virtual’ awards events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust last night celebrated its staff awards with an event for around 220 staff.

Award winners and highly commended entries received trophies, certificates and prizes in recognition of their excellence during the ceremony held at the Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday 13 October, sponsored by Altodigital.

The awards celebrate staff and teams who go above and beyond for their patients, recognise unsung heroes, those who demonstrate compassion and respect and those who innovate to benefit patients.

ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan said: “The last few years have been difficult for us all, it has been amazing to be able to celebrate and award so many teams and individuals from across ULHT. Everyone who won an award this year should be incredibly proud.

“We received over 770 awards nominations for people working across our hospitals this year. We have amazing staff working to care for the people of Lincolnshire and I would like to thank them all for everything they do day-in, day-out.”

Trust Chair, Elaine Baylis said: “In what has been an unprecedented couple of years for the NHS, it has been so great to be able to celebrate and award

so many amazing staff in this years’ awards. The amount of nominations we had overall is testament to the hard work and dedication shown. Thank you and well done to all those nominated this year and special congratulations to the winners for their achievement.”

The full list of awards winners and highly commended entries for the ULHT Staff Awards 2022 are below.

Chief Executive’s Award –

Winner- Libby Grooby, Divisional Head of Nursing and Midwifery

Service Improvement, Education and Research Award –

Winner – Ela Bardan, Head of Clinical Engineering

Highly commended – Laura Walsh, Radiotherapy Research Facilitation Radiographer, Lincoln County Hospital

Team of the Year- Clinical –

Winner- Oncology Assessment Unit, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Soi Kuriakose and the Vascular Team, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Team of the Year- Non-Clinical –

Winner- Estates Team, Trustwide

Highly commended- Restaurant and Kitchens Team, Trustwide

Roger Thorley Great Patient Experience Award –

Winner- Ashby Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Chelsea Prew-Sharpe, Health Care Support Worker, General Medicine, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Extra Mile- Clinical –

Winner- Liz Scrivener and Jack Simons, Chief Cardiac Physiologist and Clinical Engineer, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Sleaford Community Midwives

Extra Mile- Non-Clinical –

Winner – Sharon Barks, Housekeeper, Safari Day Unit, Lincoln

Highly commended- Dave Rodgers, Senior Infrastructure Support Engineer, Pilgrim

Outstanding Leader Award –

Winner- Lauren Rigby, Ward Manager, The Bostonian, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Highly commended- Balwinder Bolla, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Trustwide

Unsung Hero- Clinical –

Winner- Jessica Triffitt, RDC Patient Navigator, Trustwide

Highly commended- Rachel Thomas, Heart Failure Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Unsung Hero- Non-Clinical –

Winner- Daniel Morris, Electrician, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Highly commended- Patsy Beacher, Housekeeper, Grantham and District Hospital

Chair’s Compassion and Respect Award –

Winner- Joshua Kear, Housekeeper, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Kuppamuthu Jeyapaul, Speciality Doctor, Breast Unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Volunteer of the Year –

Winner- Paul Tomlin, Volunteer, Pre-op assessment, Lincoln County Hospital

Highly commended- Donald Walker, Volunteer, COVID vaccination team, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston