Sunday, October 16, 2022
Weekly roadworks update – October 14

Friday, 14 October 2022
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Alfred Gelder Street24 October 202226 October 2022Netflix filming. Full road closure. Local diversion in place.Netflix
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Bishop Lane21 November 202223 November 2022Telecoms maintenance. Road ClosureKCOM
Calvert Lane19 October 202221 October 2022Telecoms maintenance. Two-way signalsKCOM
Calvert Road17 October 202217 October 2022Carriageway maintenance. Road closure between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Local diversion in placeHCC – Highway Ops
Leads Road10 October 202221 October 2022Gas main replacement between Truro Close and Wawne Road. Two-way signals.NGN
Leads Road24 October 202214 November 2022Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junction with Joscelyn Avenue. Fordyke Avenuee closed at the junction with Leads Road.HCC – MP&I
Marfleet Lane30 August 202231 October 2022Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.HCC – Bridges
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


