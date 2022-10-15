Weekly roadworks update – October 14
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Alfred Gelder Street
|24 October 2022
|26 October 2022
|Netflix filming. Full road closure. Local diversion in place.
|Netflix
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Bishop Lane
|21 November 2022
|23 November 2022
|Telecoms maintenance. Road Closure
|KCOM
|Calvert Lane
|19 October 2022
|21 October 2022
|Telecoms maintenance. Two-way signals
|KCOM
|Calvert Road
|17 October 2022
|17 October 2022
|Carriageway maintenance. Road closure between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Local diversion in place
|HCC – Highway Ops
|Leads Road
|10 October 2022
|21 October 2022
|Gas main replacement between Truro Close and Wawne Road. Two-way signals.
|NGN
|Leads Road
|24 October 2022
|14 November 2022
|Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junction with Joscelyn Avenue. Fordyke Avenuee closed at the junction with Leads Road.
|HCC – MP&I
|Marfleet Lane
|30 August 2022
|31 October 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem