Zero Waste Leeds launch Leeds Winter Coat Appeal aiming to collect and distribute 2000 coats this winter

Zero Waste Leeds in partnership with Leeds City Council have launched a winter coat appeal, to ensure good quality warm second-hand winter coats are available to everyone in Leeds.

The appeal, launched this week, is aiming to collect and distribute 2000 coats this winter to help people stay warm and reduce waste by encouraging people to share the coats they no longer use rather than throwing them away.

The appeal is building on a campaign run last winter by Zero Waste Leeds, where they redistributed 500 good quality second hand coats to children across Leeds for free.

In order to achieve the 2000 coat target, Zero Waste Leeds have established donation points across the city and are engaging with the public and businesses to encourage a culture of sharing across the city, to ensure no winter coats go to waste in Leeds.

So far, 18 local businesses have signed up to collect coats for the appeal and there are 10 places across the city where the public can donate coats, including at five of the city’s leisure centres.

The appeal is being run by Zero Waste Leeds on behalf of Leeds City Council and is part of the council’s wider response to the cost of living crisis.

For more information about the winter coats appeal and for details of the public donation points please visit the Zero Waste Leeds website.

Councillor Mary Harland, executive member for communities, said:

“It is really pleasing that the council is able to support the great work that Zero Waste Leeds do across our city, as it is so important that as a city we all come together and support each other this winter.

“The coat appeal will help ensure that the most vulnerable people in Leeds will be able to stay warm and I would encourage everyone to check their cupboards and wardrobes for unused coats, scarfs or hats that can be donated.”

Gill Coupland, Co-director of Zero Waste Leeds, said:

“It’s very clear that lots of families are struggling financially this year and that the cost of a warm winter coat will be out of reach. At the same time, many of us have the odd coat in the back of the wardrobe that we haven’t worn for a while or ones that our children have grown out of.

“Leeds Winter Coat Appeal aims to unlock all those coats so that they can keep someone else warm this winter and keep much needed money in family budgets for other essentials.

“Leeds is a very generous city, we’re really good at sharing our resources – by passing winter coats on we’re being kind to each other and the environment. Thank you to everyone involved – we know that with your support and donations, we can make a real difference this winter.”

