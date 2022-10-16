Barnsley foster carer reaches new heights at Mount Everest





12 October 2022



Mark Slater, a foster carer for Barnsley Council, spent 15 days hiking at the highest mountain in the world, all while proudly wearing his green fostering t-shirt.

On his travels, Mark visited a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Kathmandu, exploring the city before heading off into the mountains. Mark and his team battled through the effects of high altitude and walked for up to seven hours per day until they reached the base of Mount Everest, at the height of 5364m.

Mark Slater, said: “As a Barnsley Council foster carer for over 14 years and having fostered over 30 children in this time, I wanted to use this trip to raise awareness of fostering in Barnsley.

“The trek to Everest base camp had similarities to being a foster carer in many ways. It takes preparation, dedication and perseverance. There are many challenges along the way, but with a great team around you, the rewards and sense of achievement can give you an immense feeling of accomplishment and pride.

“From my family and friends to the sherpas and guides, this trip was a team effort, just like fostering. We have support workers who help us navigate through our fostering journey. Though it may seem daunting at first, with the right support, nothing is impossible.”

Anyone with room in their home can foster. Our carers get high-level support and training as part of our local fostering community. Get in touch with our friendly team on our fostering page or call (01226) 775876.