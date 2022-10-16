Council residents offered help turn their ideas for their estate into reality with launch of annual improvement fund

Residents living on council estates across the borough are being offered the chance to turn their ideas for their local areas into reality as part of an annual resident-led investment fund.

Hackney Council’s Residents’ Estates Improvement Fund, an annual pot of funding set aside by the Council to help it work with residents to choose and deliver the changes they want to see on their estates, launches on Monday 17 October.

The fund can be used to deliver one-off physical changes to improve outdoor and communal areas on estates, whether it’s enhancing what is in place already or creating brand new facilities between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024.

This can include anything from providing new seating in communal spaces, installing a mural or sculpture, or introducing security improvements, such as anti-climb devices, fencing and staggered barriers to prevent mopeds on pathways.

It cannot be used for ongoing services or maintenance such as improved cleaning or gardening services, for CCTV, discount on rent & bills or for events and activities.

Anyone who lives on a Hackney Council estate can have their say, whether they’re a tenant, leaseholder, shared owner, freeholder or private renter.

People will have until Sunday 13 November to have their say by visiting consultation.hackney.gov.uk and searching for ‘Residents’ Estate Improvement Fund 2022’.

For more information about the Residents’ Estates Improvement Fund visit https://hackney.gov.uk/estate-improvement-fund

