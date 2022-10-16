Get Online with #CovConnects – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council has launched a new initiative which aims to reduce digital poverty and digital exclusion in the city.



The initiative, which is called #CovConnects, will support residents to stay connected online and access new digital skills that they can use in their daily lives.

Next week, to coincide with Get Online Week, the Council will be running a number of free #CovConnects events designed to help residents on their digital journey.

During the week, Coventry City Council’s Adult Education Service are hosting a number of digital skills sessions. These sessions cover a wide range of topics such as shopping and comparing prices online, accessing digital health information online and video calling. To find out more and sign up please call the service on 024 7697 5200.

Taking place in the Central Library there will be ‘digital drop-in’ sessions. These sessions will be hosted by volunteer Digital Champions and will offer residents 1:1 support aimed to improve basic digital skills such as using a device for the first time, setting up email, staying safe online and accessing online services. Sessions begin on the 18th of October and will be run weekly every Tuesday and Saturday from 10am-12pm.

In addition to these events, the Council has also signed up to the National Databank to help distribute data to residents who are struggling to afford to stay connected. Qualifying residents will be able to receive vouchers and sim cards pre-loaded with data which will help stay online and connected. Residents can apply for this support in person at Broadgate House or on via the Council website.

Cllr Richard Brown, Cabinet Member for Finance and Digital, said “The last few years have seen the internet become integral to our day to day lives and as result digital inclusion is more important than ever before.

“That’s what #CovConnects is really all about. It’s about making sure that all our residents can connect to the digital world and have the skills which are now essential for day-to-day life.

“From skills sessions to advice around financial support there’s lots on offer through #CovConnects this Get Online Week. I would encourage any resident who needs support to attend one of these events or visit our website to see what else is on offer.”

For the full line up of events this Get Online Week, please visit our website.

More information about #CovConnects can be found on our website.